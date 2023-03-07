Hardcore inter-state snatcher, receiver of stolen items held in Delhi

New Delhi, March 7 A 29-year-old hardcore criminal, who used to commit snatchings on a high speed bike from Delhi-NCR to Agra, Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh was nabbed along with the receiver of stolen items in the national Capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused identified as Najakat Ali alias KTM, a resident of district Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, was also shot at twice by UP police.

The official said that he is also found previously involved in 33 criminal cases registered in UP and Delhi.

The receiver of the stolen items has been identified as Sameer (20), a resident of district Ghaziabad in UP.

Police said that they have also recovered 13 mobile phones and four stolen bikes from the possession of the accused.

According to police, a team from Greater Kailash police station was working on previous cases of robbery and snatching when they noticed that an Orange-Black KTM bike was being used in the crimes.

"The team scrutinized a number of CCTV footages and efforts of the team bore fruits when the accused Nazakat along with an accomplice were seen committing snatching in one of the footage," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The police team tasked to nab the accused gathered more than 200 CCTV footages and analysed upto Ghaziabad.

"With consistent efforts, the team succeeded in identifying the num ber of the bike which was found to be registered in the name of Ashraf. Accordingly, a raid was conducted at the residence of Ashraf, who informed that the bike is registered in his name but the same is being used by Nazakat, who is his neighbour but he does not reside there anymore," said the DCP.

"Police came to know that Nazakat was presently living somewhere at Gajraula, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Subsequently, several raids were conducted at Gajraula and it was revealed that Nazakat is a hard core criminal and he had been shot at by UP Police and thus he kept changing his whereabouts, bikes and mobile numbers very frequently," the DCP said.

Finally, Nazakat was nabbed from a rented accommodation in Sangam Vihar, Wazirabad area.

On interrogation, he confessed to his crime and told police that he sold stolen/snatched mobiles to a receiver namely Sameer.

"Upon his instance, the receiver Sameer was also arrested. Further, upon instance of both the accused persons, four bikes and 13 mobile phones were recovered and 10 cases registered in Delhi have been worked out," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor