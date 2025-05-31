Hardoi Accident: 5 Killed, 8 Injured After Wedding Procession Car Loses Control and Falls Into Ditch in UP

Five were killed and eight others were injured after a wedding procession car lost control and fell into a ditch in Uttar Pradesh, Hardoi district, in the early hours of Saturday, May 31. The accident took place near Kusuma village under the Majhila police station. The injured were swiftly transported to the hospital for treatment.

Circle Officer Anuj Mishra said that the car carrying the wedding guests was going to Kusama village in Majhila to attend the wedding ceremony. All injured passengers were admitted to Shahbad Community Health Centre (CHC) where doctors declared five of them brought dead. Six of them have been referred to the Higher Center as their condition is critical.

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: EMO CHC Dr Zeeshan Khan says, "Thirteen people were brought to the hospital by ambulance. Among them, 5 are deceased and 8 are seriously injured..." pic.twitter.com/gWK2o3RsQn — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

"Thirteen people were brought to the hospital by ambulance. Among them, 5 are deceased and 8 are seriously injured," said EMO CHC Dr Zeeshan Khan, told the news agency IANS.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the road accident in Hardoi district. CM Yogi has expressed condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to reach the spot immediately and speed up the relief work. The CM has given instructions for the proper treatment of the injured.

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A wedding procession car in Hardoi lost control near Kusuma village, falling into a ditch. Five, including a child, died instantly, six were seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/cYvyt01uD4 — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2025

"On the night of May 31, 2025, a wedding procession of Neeraj Son of Ram Sevak from Mahula Patiyan, Pali police station area, was returning from Kusuma village in Majhila police station area," CO Anuj Mishra said.