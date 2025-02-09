Hardoi Accident: Gas Leak Reported After Dumper Collides With PNG Cylinder-Filled Tanker on Katra-Bilhour Highway in UP (Watch Video)

A gas leak was reported after a dumper struck with a Piped Natural Gas (PNG) cylinder-filled tanker on the Katra-Bilhour Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district in the early hours of Sunday, February 9. The collision damaged the tanker.

Visuals From Accident Site on Katra-Bilhour Highway

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh: A severe accident occurred on the Katra-Bilhour Highway in Hardoi, where a dumper collided with a PNG gas cylinder-filled tanker. The collision damaged the tanker, causing a gas leak pic.twitter.com/6AmsMBdgTS — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

Earlier on Friday, a tragic accident occurred near Jalpipur village on the Katra-Bilhaur highway in the Sandi police station area of Kanpur. A speeding truck crashed into a tempo, leaving three passengers seriously injured.

Also Read | 3 killed in Pakistan after dumper truck runs over.

Maya Devi from Shivala Purwa, her son Patiram, and Kallu from Shrimau village sustained severe injuries in the incident. An ambulance arrived promptly and transported them to the Community Health Centre in Sandi. However, due to their critical condition, all three were referred to the district hospital after receiving first aid.