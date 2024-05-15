Hardoi Horror: Double-Decker Bus Carrying 70 Passengers Overturns in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

In a harrowing incident in Hardoi, a bustling district in Uttar Pradesh, India, chaos ensued as a double-decker bus veered off the road, plunging into a ditch and overturning. The calamity left over a dozen passengers injured, prompting a swift response from emergency services. Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying scene as the bus lost control on a winding road, its momentum sending it careening into the roadside ditch. Approximately 70 passengers were onboard during the time of the crash.

Hardoi: A double-decker bus overturned in a ditch, injuring over a dozen passengers. The injured were immediately admitted to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/FsKjHAHi18 — IANS (@ians_india) May 15, 2024

The abrupt impact caused the towering vehicle to flip onto its side, trapping passengers inside and scattering belongings in disarray. Local authorities and rescue teams rushed to the scene, where a frantic effort ensued to extricate the injured from the mangled wreckage. With ambulances on standby, the wounded were swiftly transported to nearby medical facilities for urgent treatment. A large crowd of villagers from surrounding villages gathered at the scene after the accident.