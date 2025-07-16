Hardoi Hospital Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Children’s Hospital in Uttar Pradesh; Kids Rescued Using Sarees (VIDEO)

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh (July 16, 2025): A fire broke out at a private children’s hospital in Hardoi on Wednesday. The incident caused panic among patients and their families as smoke spread to the upper floors of the building. The fire reportedly started due to a short circuit in the hospital’s electrical system. It happened at a facility located on Nagheta Road in the Kotwali area of the city. Smoke filled the entire hospital shortly after the blaze began.

VIDEO: Hardoi, UP: Massive fire breaks out at Kirti Krishna Bal Chikitsalaya (children’s hospital), kids rescued using sarees. Further details awaited.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRAShcC) pic.twitter.com/heBg1rdnVK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 16, 2025

Hospital staff acted quickly to evacuate patients. Newborns were wrapped in cloth and brought down using stairs. Some people trapped on the second floor were rescued with the help of ropes made from sarees and dhotis.

Circle Officer Ankit Mishra said police and fire brigade teams reached the spot immediately. Firefighters brought the fire under control and prevented further damage. No deaths or injuries were reported in the incident.

People from the first floor managed to come out on their own. Those on the second floor were helped down with ladders and cloth ropes. Some seriously ill children were shifted to nearby hospitals for further treatment.

All patients were moved to safe places. Officials have launched an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire.