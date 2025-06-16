Hardoi Shocker: Woman Points Revolver at Petrol Pump Staff After Argument, Video Goes Viral

Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh (June 16, 2025): A video showing a woman pointing a revolver at a petrol pump employee in Hardoi has gone viral on social media. The woman was reportedly angered during a heated argument between her family and the staff at an HP CNG station. The incident took place on Sandi Road near Bilgram on Sunday evening around 6 pm.

According to police, Ehsan Khan had arrived at the fuel station with his wife Husnbano and daughter Suresh Khan alias Ariba Khan to fill CNG in their car. While the staffer Rajneesh Kumar was refilling gas, he asked the family to step out of the car citing safety concerns. The family refused to comply. Kumar then declined to continue the refuelling, which sparked a verbal clash.

Enraged by the employee’s actions, the family began abusing him. When Kumar objected, Ariba allegedly stepped out of the car holding a revolver and pointed it at his chest. She then issued a death threat. Witnesses claim she said she would fire so many bullets that his family would not be able to identify the body. Bystanders tried to calm the situation while the entire incident was captured on CCTV.

The staffer filed a police complaint following the altercation. Based on his report, police registered a case against Ehsan Khan, his wife and daughter. The father and daughter have been detained and the revolver has been seized.

Police officials confirmed that the case involves serious charges under the Arms Act and for issuing threats. Further investigation is ongoing.