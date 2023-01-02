"Hardworking grassroots leader": PM Modi condoles demise of Tripura Minister NC Debbarama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Tripura Revenue Minister NC Debbarama on Sunday.

"Shri NC Debbarma Ji will be remembered by the coming generations as a hardworking grassroots leader who always worked for the well-being of people. He made a rich contribution to Tripura's progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Revenue Minister of Tripura Narendra Chandra Debbarma died on Sunday at the age of 80, days after he suffered a stroke.

He reportedly suffered a severe brain stroke on December 30 and was admitted to hospital following that.

In view of the death of the ex-revenue Minister of Tripura NC Debbarama on Sunday, the Tripura government has announced a three-day state mourning starting Sunday and a holiday on Monday.NC Debbarama died around 2:45 pm, on Sunday in Agartala Medical College Hospital (AGMC).

"Deeply saddened by the passing away of senior member in the state cabinet Shri N.C. Debbarma today. My condolences to the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace. Om Santi!," tweeted Chief Minister Manik Saha.

CM Manik Saha said, "It's a sad news. He was very gentle and honest. We used to learn many things from him. He was not keeping well for days and suffered for an extended period of time. He was not even in the position to attend office. We will miss an ardent colleague like him."

"NC Debbarma was really earnest politician as he used to think for the welfare of the tribal communities residing in Tripura," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor