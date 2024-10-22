Hardworking leader, exceptional administrator: PM Modi's birthday greetings to HM Shah

New Delhi, Oct 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he is a hardworking leader who has devoted his life to strengthening the BJP and has made a mark as an exceptional administrator.

The Prime Minister in his post on X wrote: "Best wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader, who has devoted his life towards strengthening the BJP. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and is making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Besides PM Modi, several other leaders wished the Home Minister on his birthday.

BJP national Presideny J.P. Nadda extended his "heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Union Home Minister.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Your hard work, dedication and organisational skills towards the nation are a source of inspiration for all of us BJP workers. As the Home Minister of the country, your remarkable contribution to national and internal security is unforgettable. I pray to God for your good health, long and successful life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his wishes to Amit Shah said the Home Minister is wholeheartedly engaged in strengthening India's internal security.

"Heartiest congratulations to the most diligent and hardworking leader and Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShah ji on his birthday. He is wholeheartedly engaged in strengthening the internal security of India. The kind of hard work he is doing for the development and upliftment of both India and BJP is commendable. I wish him a long and healthy life."

Amit Shah will be in his home state of Gujarat on Tuesday where he will attend a series of events, marking his birthday.

He will inaugurate the 14th All India Civil Defence and Home Guards Conference at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The two-day conference held in Gujarat's capital after a 19-year gap, will include key dignitaries, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Minister of State for Home Affairs Harsh Sanghvi. Senior officials from various states and central agencies will also attend the conference.

The Home Minister will visit Anand to participate in two important events: the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Diamond Jubilee celebration and the birth anniversary programme of Amul’s founder, Tribhuvandas Patel.

The NDDB celebration marks 60 years of the organisation’s contribution to India's dairy industry, significantly contributing to the state’s economic growth. As the guest of honour, Amit Shah will speak at the NDDB event, reflecting on the institution’s role in transforming India into one of the largest milk producers in the world. The event will be a tribute to Tribhuvandas Patel, whose vision laid the foundation for Amul, India’s most successful dairy cooperative.

