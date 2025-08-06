Haridwar Landslide CCTV Video: Three on Bike Narrowly Escape as Debris Falls Over Them

From the cloudburst incident in Uttarkashi district to landslides in several areas, the Gangotri highway was washed away. The situation is getting worse as tragedies hover over Uttarakhand. Another landslide occurred in Haridwar, which was caught on CCTV cameras installed in the area. Three youths narrowly escaped their likely casualties.

CCTV footage shared by the new agency on Tuesday morning, August 6, shows three bike pillion riders narrowly escaping a landslide in Haridwar while riding the bike. A 19-second clip shows huge debris falling on a rain-soaked road after a truck passes. The three pillion riders escape luckily as the debris falls on them after the landslide. Another pedestrian walking with family can be seen helping the trio get up quickly from the road after the incident.

Haridwar Landslide CCTV Video

VIDEO | Uttarakhand: Lucky escape for two youths on bike as landslide debris fall over them in Haridwar.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/XCmITthdot — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 6, 2025

Also Read | Uttarakhand Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Five Districts Including Dehradun and Nainital.

Meanwhile, a cloudburst in Dharali village of Uttarkashi caused flash floods, leading to widespread destruction and the deaths of four people. Flooded water washed away the entire village, including the Indian Army camp, where several Army jawans feared they would go missing. Unofficial reports suggest at least four people were killed and over 50 are missing in the debris.

In view of the critical situation, all schools and educational institutions in Dharali and Harsil have been closed down, leaving only emergency services functional. Weather departments forecast two more days of rain in the area.