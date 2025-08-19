Hariyalo campaign: Over 10 crore saplings planted in 2025, claims Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, 19 Aug Rajasthan has achieved a historic milestone under the Hariyalo Rajasthan campaign, with the state crossing the target of planting 10 crore saplings this year.

On Tuesday, Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Sanjay Sharma met Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma at his residence and congratulated him on this achievement.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released a campaign poster, while the Forest Minister presented a sapling to him.

Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative, the state government launched Hariyalo Rajasthan under the Chief Minister’s Plantation Mahabhiyan on Hariyali Teej last year.

The government has set a goal of planting 50 crore saplings in five years, ensuring their survival through geo-tagging and systematic monitoring.

The Chief Minister said that last year the target of 7 crore saplings was surpassed by planting 7.5 crore saplings, and this year’s goal of 10 crore has also been exceeded, with 10.21 crore saplings planted so far.

He urged the department to continue motivating citizens to participate actively, as the monsoon season still offers opportunities for plantation.

Sharma emphasised that this success reflects the collective awareness and commitment of the people of Rajasthan towards environmental conservation.

He noted that the plantation is not merely symbolic but a concrete step towards securing a greener future for the coming generations.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the public to take an active part in plantation drives under ‘Hariyalo Rajasthan’.

So far, 37.5 lakh saplings have been planted individually and 9.83 crore at the block level, covering nearly 20 lakh hectares of land across 2,74,920 plantation sites.

Various departments have also contributed significantly - Education Department (3.25 crore), Rural Development (2.65 crore), Forest Department (2 crore), and Pollution Control Board (50 lakh).

