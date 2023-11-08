Harjinder Singh Dhami re-elected SGPC president for third time

Amritsar, Nov 8 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Harjinder Singh Dhami was on Wednesday re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for the third consecutive term.

Dhami, a loyalist of SAD President Sukhbir Badal, defeated Balbir Singh Ghunas, a "dissident" former SAD legislator.

Dhami got 118 votes, while his rival polled 17 votes. Two votes were declared invalid.

Of 151 members, 139 exercised their franchise for the top post of the apex gurdwara body at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall in Golden Temple complex here.

Harbhajan Singh Masana was elected as senior vice-president unopposed, while Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa and Rajinder Singh Mehta were elected as junior vice-president and general secretary, respectively.

The 11-member executive included Mohan Singh Bangi, Raghbir Singh, Jasmer Singh Lachhar, Hardeep Kaur, Indermohan Singh, Khushwinder Singh Bhatia, Malkit Kaur, Amarjit Singh Bhalaipur, Jaspal Kaur and Jaswant Singh.

Punjab's SAD "dominates" the SGPC, the "mini parliament" of the religion.

