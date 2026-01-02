Harsh punishment must for Angel Chakma’s killers: Former MP Tarun Vijay

Agartala, Jan 2 Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Tarun Vijay on Friday demanded the strictest punishment for those responsible for the killing of Tripura student Angel Chakma.

Chakma, who was brutally assaulted in Dehradun, later succumbed to his injuries on December 26.

BJP leader Vijay met the bereaved family of Angel Chakma at their residence in Machmara village of Unakoti district and expressed his condolences.

Angel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA final-year student from Machmara, was allegedly attacked by a racist mob in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, on December 9. After battling for his life for 18 days at a hospital, he died on December 26.

Strongly condemning the incident, the former MP said the culprits must be awarded exemplary punishment for their “dastardly act”, asserting that it would set a precedent and deter similar crimes in the future.

Vijay said he had met Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu and Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday and added that the Tripura Chief Minister has held discussions with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on several occasions regarding the case. He also said that Angel Chakma’s younger brother, Michael Chakma, should be provided a job in the Tripura government to ensure financial stability for the family.

“The deceased was the hope of the family. Providing employment to his younger brother has become imperative, and sincere efforts will be made in this direction,” Vijay said. The BJP leader further proposed the setting up of a special Northeast cell within the Uttarakhand Police to address cases of racial abuse and discrimination.

BJP leader Vijay said his sole objective in meeting the family was to share their pain and express solidarity on behalf of the people of Uttarakhand.

Protests have been held almost every day in Uttarakhand following the incident.

Angel Chakma, who belonged to the Chakma tribal community, was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants who hurled racial slurs at him. He was the son of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan.

Meanwhile, BJP ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader Rajeshwar Debbarma said the party is demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators and the invocation of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. TMP supremo Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, criticising the Uttarakhand government and police, alleged that attempts were being made to dilute the racial nature of the crime.

“The attackers branded Angel as ‘Chinki’, ‘Chinese’ and ‘Momo’ and brutally assaulted him, even as his father, a BSF soldier, was guarding the borders and protecting the country,” Pradyot Debbarma said in a video message.

The incident sparked widespread outrage across the Northeastern region, with Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha and Assam MP Gaurav Gogoi, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, and several organisations condemning the assault as a “horrific hate crime”.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Tripura Congress President Ashish Kumar Saha, the National People’s Party, the North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), the All India Chakma Students’ Union (AICSU), the Manipuri Students’ Federation, the Tripura Tribal Students’ Union, and several other organisations also condemned the killing and demanded strict punishment for those involved.

