Haryana Accident: Five Killed, One Injured After Speeding Thar Collides With Divider on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Five people were killed and a person was injured after their black Thar crashed into a divider on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway early Saturday morning, September 27. The deceased and injured are yet to be identified. According to police, the incident took place at exit 9 of the Delhi-Gurugram expressway near Jharsa Flyover when the driver of the speeding vehicle lost balance and collided directly with the divider.

Gurugram, Haryana: Five young men died and one was injured when a black Thar, carrying six passengers, lost control due to overspeeding and collided with the exit divider near Jharsa Flyover on the Gurugram-Delhi-Jaipur Highway at 4:30 a.m. The vehicle, bearing a UP registration… pic.twitter.com/c7oxWhUymp — IANS (@ians_india) September 27, 2025

Also Read | Dehradun Accident: Three Seriously Injured as Bus Hits Pedestrians, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

The vehicle is from Uttar Pradesh. The injured person was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. At the time of the accident, there were six passengers in the SUV. Among the deceased were three women and two men, while the injured person was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, according to India Today.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway. Gururgam Police has taken possession of the bodies.

