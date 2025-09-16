Haryana Accident: Two Children Died, One Injured After Police Constable’s Speeding Car Hits Them in Palwal

In tragic accident, two children, aged 9 and 13 years, died and a third child aged 7 years, sustained injuries after a speeding car driven by a police constable ploughed into them in Haryana's Palwal, police said on Tuesday. This accident took place on Monday afternoon and Deputy superintendent of police Mohinder Verma confirmed that the head constable Narender was driving the speeding car.

Following this head constable has been arrested and a case has been registered against him. "A speeding car with a temporary number, driven by head constable Narender, posted in Mewat, hit the three children going home from Uttawar government school. Two children have died. Their post-mortem has been done. The third child was severely injured and has been referred to PGI Hospital in Rohtak," DSP Verma said to ANI.

The accused has been arrested and is being interrogated following an incident near Utawad around 1:30 pm where his car hit three children, ages 7, 9, and 13. A medical examination is being conducted to determine if the accused was under the influence of alcohol while driving. A case has been registered, and the car has been seized.

