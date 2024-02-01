Haryana aims to reduce air pollution at grassroots: Chief Secretary

Chandigarh, Feb 1 Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Thursday said the state government aims to reduce air pollution levels by effectively implementing its action plan at the grassroots level.

As a key part of this strategy, the Haryana Government is introducing an electric bus service in urban areas and implementing a smart traffic management system statewide.

The Chief Secretary was addressing a one-day workshop organised by the Environment Department here.

Kaushal said that so far 28 lakh vehicles have been identified and labelled with stickers and appropriate action has been taken against polluting vehicles.

Additionally, efforts have been made to control dust generated by construction and demolition activities.

The Chief Secretary said the government has undertaken effective measures to improve air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and surrounding areas of the state.

The action plan, in collaboration with the Forest and Environment and other departments, has led to an increase in greenery.

Forest clusters have been formed by the Forest Department for Green Haryana, and Nagar Van and Nagar Vatikas are being expanded to promote tree plantation programs.

Awareness campaigns are also being conducted at a large-scale to encourage tree plantation drives.

