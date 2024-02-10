Haryana amends rules for Divyangs in govt jobs

Chandigarh, Feb 10 The Haryana Government has announced an amendment to the Haryana Civil Service (Executive Branch) Rules, 2008, aiming to increase inclusivity for Divyangs or People with Disabilities in the state’s administrative services, an official said on Saturday.

The amendment, notified by Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, allows the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) to relax the minimum qualifying marks in the English and Hindi language tests (compulsory papers) for Divyangs appearing in the HCS (Executive Branch) examination.

While the standard minimum qualifying mark remains 45 per cent, the HPSC can now lower it to 35 per cent if sufficient candidates with benchmark disabilities are not available, a government spokesperson said.

This move addresses a long-standing challenge faced by Divyangs aspiring to join the civil services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor