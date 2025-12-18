Haryana Assembly adopts resolution to commemorate martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Dec 18 The Haryana Assembly, on Thursday, unanimously passed a resolution to commemorate the 350th martyrdom year of Guru Tegh Bahadur -- the protector of India's honour.

The historic decision on the first day of the three-day Assembly session reflected the collective respect and reverence, besides underscoring the state's commitment to honouring the ideals of righteousness, human dignity, and selfless service exemplified by the ninth Sikh guru.

Speaking in the House while donning a Sikh turban, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini conveyed the sentiments of the state government and all citizens, highlighting the enduring legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur, whose life and sacrifice symbolised the very soul of Indian civilisation, a soul willing to uphold truth, righteousness, human dignity and never bowing to injustice.

The Chief Minister said on August 25 that the proposal for the state-wide celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom year was unanimously passed in the House.

He emphasised that this resolution was not merely formal, but an extension of Haryana's tradition of embracing the ideals of gurus, saints, and great personalities in public life.

To implement the resolution inclusively, Chief Minister Saini said an all-party meeting was organised in Chandigarh on November 3.

Representatives from all political parties provided significant suggestions to make the observances meaningful and grand.

He noted the meeting became a fine example of Haryana's democratic tradition and cultural unity, as everyone expressed respect for the state's glorious history and heritage, rising above political differences.

The Chief Minister said the state government has faithfully, sensitively, and inclusively implemented the resolution on the ground.

In collaboration with the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, numerous events were organised across the state, aiming not only to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib but also to inspire the younger generation with his life, teachings, and supreme sacrifice.

He emphasised that efforts ensured the revered Sikh Guru's message reached every village, town, school, institution, and home.

In keeping with the Sikh Guru's teachings, the Chief Minister said that 350 blood donation camps were organised across Haryana, collecting more than 23,000 units of blood.

Chief Minister Saini said that a forest was developed in the name of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur in Kalesar in Yamunanagar district, which included sapling plantations, a wildlife conservation block, and the construction of the Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur gate.

In Yamunanagar, Guru Tegh Bahadur Agricultural College was announced in Kishanpura, linking Guru Sahib's name with education and agriculture.

CM Saini noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's participation on November 25 added further significance to the events.

On the same day, he inaugurated the 'Anubhav Kendra' based on the Mahabharata theme and the 'Panchajanya Memorial' at the International Gita Mahotsav.

Three days later on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the Anubhav Kendra in Udupi, and on November 30 mentioned it again during his 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, filling Haryana with pride and honour.

On the request of Chief Minister Saini, the House unanimously passed the resolution.

The unanimous passage of this proposal reflects Haryana's enduring commitment to preserving its spiritual and cultural heritage while inspiring future generations with the timeless teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

