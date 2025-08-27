Haryana Assembly asks media outlets to refrain from glorifying gangsters

Chandigarh, Aug 27 The Monsoon Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday asked all media institutions to refrain from any form of glorification of criminals and gangsters.

During the discussion on the adjournment motion brought by the Opposition on the issue of law and order, concern was expressed over the growing trend of glorifying gangsters and criminals, on certain social media platforms.

After a detailed discussion, the House unanimously passed a resolution and agreed to send it to media platforms.

Moving the resolution on behalf of the government on the last day of the session, Development and Panchayat Minister Krishan Lal Panwar said glorifying criminals projects their image as that of 'heroes' in the minds of the youth.

“This trend not only weakens the cultural and moral fabric of society but also undermines the tireless efforts of the police force, which works day and night to maintain law and order,” he said.

The House expressed the view that all media institutions must refrain from any form of glorification of criminals and gangsters and that their names and photographs should not be published under any circumstances.

The resolution was passed unanimously in the House in which media platforms were strongly urged to consciously discourage the tendency of glorifying criminals and instead give priority to such ideas and personalities who inspire the new generation to follow the path of education, hard work and truth.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Harvinder Kalyan also associated himself with the resolution and assured the House that it would be conveyed to all media platforms on behalf of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, minister Panwar, while replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, said a Special Task Force (STF) was constituted in 2017 to curb organised crime and deal with criminals. So far, the STF has arrested 1,830 criminals, and at present, nine field units are actively functioning across the state.

Panwar was replying to a question raised by member Aditya Surjewala on law and order on the last day of the session.

The minister said between 2018 and 2025 there has been a consistent decline in serious crimes like murder, attempt to murder, rape, robbery, kidnapping, extortion, theft, molestation, illegal sale of narcotics and so on.

