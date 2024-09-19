Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Arvind Kejriwal To Join AAP’s Poll Campaign With Roadshow in Jagadhri on September 20

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is set to boost the party's campaign in poll-bound Haryana with a roadshow in the Jagadhri constituency on September 20, according to AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak. Kejriwal will also take part in 13 events across 11 districts, including Dabwali, Rania, Bhiwani, Meham, Kalayat, Assandh, and Ballabhgarh constituencies, in the coming days, Pathak added.

His further campaign schedule will be announced later, he added. Kejriwal resigned as Delhi Chief Minister last week after being released from Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy case. He now faces a hectic campaign schedule in Haryana, which is set to go to the polls on October 5. The AAP is contesting all 90 seats in the state after seat-sharing talks with the Congress fell through.

Pathak also asserted that AAP was prepared to contest the elections with full strength, aiming for a regime change in Haryana and bringing Kejriwal's model of governance to the state.

