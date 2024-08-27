Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Bahujan Samaj Party Releases List of 4 Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced its candidates for four seats in the upcoming 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. The party has fielded Darshan Lal Kheda from the Jagadhri Assembly seat, Gopal Singh Rana from Asandh, Harbilas Singh from Narayangarh, and Thakur Attal Lal from Ateli. Voting for all 90 Assembly seats in Haryana is scheduled for October 1, with the counting of votes to take place on October 4.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) announces 4 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/3orSnrytZz — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2024

The BSP's announcement of candidates coincided with the day when Mayawati, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, was unanimously re-elected as the party's national president. According to a statement, this decision was made during a special meeting of the BSP’s Central Executive Committee, senior office bearers at the all-India level, state party units, and elected representatives from across the country.

Mayawati, who has served as a member of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, first took the oath as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in June 1995 and has held the position four times.