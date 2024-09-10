Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP Releases Second List of 21 Candidates

The BJP announced its second list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections on Tuesday. The new list, unveiled by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh, includes Krishna Gahlawat for Rai and Bimla Chaudhary for Pataudi. The updated roster covers candidates for 21 assembly seats in the state.

The BJP has nominated Pawan Saini, a close associate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, for the Naraingarh seat, and Satpal Jamba for Pundri. Other candidates include Yogender Rana for Assandh, Devender Kaushik for Ganaur, Krishna Gahlawat for Rai, Pradeep Sangwan for Baroda, and Capt Yogesh Bairagi for Julana.

Baldev Singh Mangiana has been designated to contest the Dabwali seat, while Manish Grover will run for Rohtak. Om Prakash Yadav is the party’s nominee for Narnaul, Krishna Kumar for Bawal (SC), and Bimla Chaudhary for Pataudi (SC). Sanjay Singh will compete for Nuh, and Naseem Ahmed is set to represent the party in Ferozepur Jhirka.

Aizaz Khan has been fielded from Punhana, Manoj Rawat from Hathin, Harinder Singh Ramrattan from Hodal (SC) while Dhanesh Adlakha will contest from Badkhal.

On September 4, the BJP released its initial list of 67 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly. The list features Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini running from the Ladwa seat and includes several recent party entrants who have been given election tickets.

