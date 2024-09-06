Haryana Assembly Election 2024: BJP Unveils First Candidate List; Emphasis on Women, Caste Balance, and New Faces

The BJP has unveiled its initial list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections, set for October 5th. This list covers the majority of the 90 Assembly seats in the state and underscores the party's confidence after a decade in governance.

Empowering Women

In a move to address Haryana’s gender disparity, the BJP has nominated eight women candidates. With 9.5 million women voters in Haryana, this strategy is designed to enhance the party's appeal among female voters.

Caste and Community Representation

The candidate list demonstrates a commitment to inclusivity, featuring 17 representatives from backward classes such as Gurjar, Yadav, Kashyap, Kumhar, Kambboj, and Saini. Additionally, 13 candidates from Scheduled Castes, including Balmiki, Dhanuk, Bawaria, Bajigar, and Jatav, have been selected. This broad representation aims to counter opposition claims about reservation policies.

Jat Community and Other Groups

The BJP has nominated 13 candidates from the influential Jat community. Other represented groups include Baniya, Vishnoi, Brahmin, Punjabi, Sikh, Rajput, and Jat Sikh. The list also includes five Vaishya and nine Brahmin candidates to ensure diverse representation.

New Faces and Youth Engagement

The BJP's list features 27 newcomers, many of whom are young or recent party members. This approach aims to attract younger voters and infuse new energy into the party.

Candidates with Political Ties

Despite past criticisms of nepotism, several candidates are connected to prominent political figures, such as Gaurav Gautam, Bhavya Bishnoi, and Randhir Panihar. This reflects the party's effort to balance experience with legacy considerations.

Notable Inclusions and Omissions

The list includes unexpected candidates like Deepak Hooda, captain of the Indian Kabaddi team. However, notable figures like former Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat are absent from the list this time.