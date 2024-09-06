Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia To Join Congress Today

Olympian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are expected to join the Indian National Congress today (September 6), ahead of the Haryana assembly elections. Their decision follows a recent meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on September 4. The move, which has been widely anticipated, is seen as a significant boost for Congress, particularly in light of some Haryana Congress leaders' hesitations about collaborating with the AAP.

Watch:

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Haryana Congress Spokesperson Kewal Dhingra says, "Today they (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat) will be joining Congress at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The central and state leadership of BJP stood with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.… pic.twitter.com/Olf4RUyb31 — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2024

"Today they (Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat) will be joining Congress at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. The central and state leadership of BJP stood with Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The international players were humiliated at the Jantar mantar in Delhi. They were victims of torture and abuse...The central leadership of the party will decide whether they will contest the elections considering factors like winnability", said Haryana Congress Spokesperson Kewal Dhingra.

For the Haryana assembly election, voting for the 90-member legislative assembly is scheduled for October 5. The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the counting of votes will take place on October 8.

