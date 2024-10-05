Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 22.70% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM; Palwal Sees Highest at 27.94%

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: A total voter turnout of 22.70% was recorded in Haryana's 90-seat assembly election by 11 a.m. on Saturday. Palwal reported the highest turnout at 27.94%, followed by Jind at 27.20% and Ambala at 25.50%. Faridabad, Gurgaon, Hisar, and Jhajjar reported lower turnout rates of 20.39%, 17.05%, 24.69%, and 23.48%, respectively.

As of 11 am, Palwal recorded the highest voter turnout of 27.94%, followed by Jind at 27.20% and Mewat at 25.65%. Panchkula recorded the lowest voter turnout at 13.46% pic.twitter.com/dxGvrsg1DL — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2024

Voting began at 7 a.m. and will continue until 6 p.m. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across all 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths set up for the election.

The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared on October 8, alongside those for Jammu and Kashmir. Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, noted that 20,354,350 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 10,775,957 males, 9,577,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters.

To ensure a smooth voting process, a total of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPOs) have been deployed across the state. Strict surveillance will be maintained to allow citizens to vote without fear.

The JJP-ASP alliance is contesting all 90 assembly constituencies, with the JJP fielding candidates in 70 seats and the ASP in 20. In the 2019 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 40 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats but later saw the JJP break from the coalition.