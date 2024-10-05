Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: 49.13% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 3 PM

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: A total voter turnout of 49.13 was recorded in Haryana's 90-seat assembly election by 3 PM on Saturday. According to data, Jind recorded a turnout of 53.94%, Ambala 49.39%, Fatehabad 52.46%, and Mahendragarh 52.67%. Other turnout figures included Faridabad at 41.74%, Gurgaon at 38.61%, Hisar at 51.25%, Jhajjar at 49.68%, Bhiwani at 50.31%, and Charkhi Dadri at 47.08%. Kaithal saw a turnout of 50.58%, Karnal 49.17%, Kurukshetra 52.13%, Mewat 56.59%, Panchkula 42.60%, Panipat 49.40%, Rewari 50.22%, Rohtak 50.62%, Sirsa 48.78%, Sonipat 45.86%, and Yamunagar 56.79%.

Voting in Haryana started at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM. A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting across the 90 assembly constituencies, with 20,632 polling booths set up for the election. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared on October 8, along with those of Jammu and Kashmir.

Haryana's Chief Electoral Officer, Pankaj Agarwal, stated that 2,03,54,350 voters are eligible to cast their votes, including 1,07,75,957 males, 95,77,926 females, and 467 third-gender voters. To ensure security during the elections, a total of 29,462 police personnel, 21,196 home guards, and 10,403 Special Police Officers (SPO) have been deployed across the state. Strict surveillance will be maintained to allow citizens to vote without fear.

The JJP-ASP alliance is contesting all 90 assembly constituencies, with JJP fielding candidates in 70 seats and ASP in 20. In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats and formed a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats, but the JJP later broke away from the coalition.