Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Releases Third List of Candidates for Upcoming Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its third list of candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections. Rohtash Jangra will contest from Sirsa, Kanwar Singh Yadav will run from Mahendragarh, and Satish Fagna will be the candidate for Faridabad NIT.

BJP on Tuesday released its second list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. According to the second list of the BJP, the party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Poghat from the Julana Assembly seat.

Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5, and the last date for filing nominations is September 12. The counting of votes will be held on October 8.

In 2019 assembly polls, BJP became the single-largest party with 40 seats and Congress won 30 seats.