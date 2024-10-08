Haryana Assembly Elections - List of Winners
By IANS | Published: October 8, 2024 11:04 PM2024-10-08T23:04:17+5:302024-10-08T23:05:03+5:30
Chandigarh, Oct 8 The results of the Haryana Assembly elections were announced on Tuesday, with the BJP returning to power in the state for the third consecutive time, winning 48 seats in the 90-member house.
The Congress came second with 37 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal won two. Three independents were also elected. Following is the complete list of winners
Constituency Winner Runner-Up Margin
Adampur Chander Parkash (Congress) Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP) 1,268
Ambala Cantt. Anil Vij (BJP) Chitra Sarwara (Independent) 7,277
Ambala City Nirmal Singh Mohra (Congress) Aseem Goel Naneola (BJP) 11,131
Assandh Yoginder Singh Rana (BJP) Shamsher Singh Gogi (Congress) 2,306
Ateli Arti Singh Rao (BJP) Attar Lal (BSP) 3,085
Badhra Umed Singh (BJP) Somvir Singh (Congress) 7,585
Badkhal Dhanesh Adlakha (BJP) Vijay Pratap Singh (Congress) 6,181
Badli Kuldeep Vats (Congress) Omprakash Dhankar (BJP) 16,820
Badshahpur Rao Narbir Singh (BJP) Vardhan Yadav (Congress) 60,705
Bahadurgarh Rajesh Joon (Independent) Dinesh Kaushik (BJP) 41,999
Ballabgarh Mool Chand Sharma (BJP) Sharda Rathore (Independent) 17,730
Baroda Induraj Singh Narwal (Congress) Kapoor Singh Narwal (Independent) 5,642
Barwala Ranbir Gangwa (BJP) Ramniwas Ghorela (Congress) 26,942
Bawal Krishan Kumar (BJP) M.L. Ranga (Congress) 20,011
Bawani Khera Kapoor Singh (BJP) Pradeep Narwal (Congress) 21,779
Beri Raghuvir Singh Kadian (Congress) Sanjay Kumar (BJP) 35,470
Bhiwani Ghanshyam Saraf (BJP) Om Prakash (CPI-M) 32,714
Dabwali Aditya Devilal (INLD) Amit Sihag (Congress) 610
Dadri Sunil Satpal Sangwan (BJP) Manisha Sangwan (Congress) 1,957
Ellenabad Bharat Singh Beniwal (Congress) Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD) 15,000
Faridabad Vipul Goel (BJP) Lakhan Kumar Singla (Congress) 48,388
Faridabad NIT Satish Kumar Phagna (BJP) Neeraj Sharma (Congress) 33,217
Fatehabad Balwan Singh Doulatpuria (Congress) Dura Ram (BJP) 2,252
Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan (Congress) Naseem Ahmed (BJP) 98,441
Ganaur Devender Kadyan (Independent) Kuldip Sharma (Congress) 35,209
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress) Manju (BJP) 71,465
Gharaunda Harvinder Kalyan (BJP) Varinder Singh Rathore (Congress) 4,531
Gohana Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) Jagbir Singh Malik (Congress) 10, 429
Guhla Devender Hans (Congress) Kulwant Ram Bazigar (BJP) 22,880
Gurgaon Mukesh Sharma (BJP) Naveen Goyal (Independent) 68,045
Hansi Vinod Bhayana (BJP) Rahul Makkar (Congress)21,460
Hathin Mohd Israil (Congress) Manoj Kumar (BJP) 32,396
Hisar Savitri Jindal (Independent) Ram Niwas Rara (Congress)18,941
Hodal Harinder Singh (BJP) Udai Bhan (Congress) 2,595
Indri Ram Kumar Kashyap (BJP) Rakesh Kamboj (Congress) 15,149
Israna Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP) Balbir Singh Balmiki (Congress) 13,895
Jagadhri Akram Khan (Congress) Kanwar Pal (BJP) 6,868
Jhajjar Geeta Bhukkal (Congress) Kaptan Birdhana (BJP) 13,555
Jind Krishan Lal Middha (BJP) Mahavir Gupta (Congress) 15,860
Julana Vinesh Phogat (Congress) Yogesh Kumar (BJP) 6,015
Kaithal Aditya Surjewala (Congress) Leela Ram (BJP) 8,124
Kalanaur Shakuntla Khatak (Congress) Renu Dabla (BJP) 12,232
Kalanwali Shishpal Keharwala (Congress) Rajinder Singh Desujodha (BJP)22,959
Kalayat Vikas Saharan (Congress) Kamlesh Dhanda (BJP) 13,419
Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma (BJP) Pardeep Chaudhary (Congress)10,883
Karnal Jagmohan Anand (BJP) Sumita Virk (Congress) 33,652
Kharkhauda Pawan Kharkhoda (BJP) Jaiveer Singh (Congress)5,635
Kosli Anil Yadav (BJP) Jagdish Yadav (Congress) 17,209
Ladwa Nayab Singh (BJP) Mewa Singh (Congress) 16,054
Loharu Rajbir Fartia (Congress) Jai Parkash Dalal (BJP) 792
Mahendragarh Kanwar Singh (BJP) Rao Dan Singh (Congress) 2,648
Meham Balram Dangi (Congress) Balraj Kundu (Haryana Jan Sevak Party) 18,060
Mulana Pooja (Congress) Santosh Chauhan Sarwan (BJP)12,865
Nalwa Randhir Panihar (BJP) Anil Maan (Congress) 12,144
Nangal Chaudhry Manju Choudhary (Congress)Abhe Singh Yadav (BJP) 6,930
Naraingarh Shalley Chaudhary (Congress)Pawan Saini (BJP) 15,094
Narnaul Om Prakash Yadav (BJP) Rao Narender Singh (Congress) 17,171
Narnaund Jassi Petwar (Congress)Captain Abhimanyu (BJP) 12,578
Narwana Krishan Kumar (BJP) Satbir Dablain (Congress) 11,499
Nilokheri Bhagwan Dass (BJP) Dharam Pal (Congress) 18,845
Nuh Aftab Ahmed (Congress) Tahir Hussain (INLD) 46,963
Palwal Gaurav Gautam (BJP) Karan Singh Dalal (Congress) 33,605
Panchkula Chander Mohan (Congress)Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) 1,997
Panipat City Parmod Kumar Vij (BJP) Varinder Kumar Shah (Congress)35,672
Panipat Rural Mahipal Dhanda (BJP)Sachin Kundu (Congress) 50,212
Pataudi Bimla Chaudhary (BJP)Pearl Choudhary (Congress) 46,530
Pehowa Mandeep Chatha (Congress)Jai Bhagwan Sharma (DD) (BJP) 6,553
Prithla Raghubir Tewatia (Congress)Tek Chand Sharma (BJP) 20,541
Punahana Mohammad Ilyas (Congress)Rahish Khan (Independent) 31,916
Pundri Satpal Jamba (BJP) Satbir Bhana (Independent) 2,197
Radaur Shyam Singh Rana (BJP) Bishan Lal Saini (Congress) 13,132
Rai Krishna Gahlawat (BJP)Jai Bhagwan Antil (Congress) 4,673
Rania Arjun Chautala (INLD)Sarv Mitter (Congress) 4,191
Ratia Jarnail Singh (Congress)Sunita Duggal (BJP) 21,442
Rewari Laxman Singh Yadav (BJP)Chiranjeev Rao (Congress) 28,769
Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra (Congress)Manish Kumar Grover (BJP) 1,341
Sadhaura Renu Bala (Congress) Balwant Singh (BJP) 1,699
Safidon Ram Kumar Gautam (BJP) Subhash Gangoli (Congress) 4,037
Samalkha Manmohan Bhadana (BJP) Dharam Singh Chhoker (Congress)19,315
Shahbad Ram Karan (Congress) Subhash Chand (BJP) 6,441
Sirsa Gokul Setia (Congress) Gopal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party)7,234
Sohna Tejpal Tanwar (BJP) Rohtas Singh (Congress) 11,877
Sonipat Nikhil Madaan (BJP) Surender Panwar (Congress) 29,627
Thanesar Ashok Kumar Arora (Congress)Subhash Sudha (BJP) 3,243
Tigaon Rajesh Nagar (BJP) Lalit Nagar (Independent) 37,401
Tohana Paramvir Singh (Congress) Devender Singh Babli (BJP) 10,836
Tosham Shruti Choudhry (BJP) Anirudh Chaudhary (Congress) 14,257
Uchana Kalan Devender Chatur Bhuj Attri (BJP)Brijendra Singh (Congress) 32
