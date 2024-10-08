Haryana Assembly Elections - List of Winners

Chandigarh, Oct 8 The results of the Haryana Assembly elections were announced on Tuesday, with the BJP returning to power in the state for the third consecutive time, winning 48 seats in the 90-member house.

The Congress came second with 37 seats, and the Indian National Lok Dal won two. Three independents were also elected. Following is the complete list of winners

Constituency Winner Runner-Up Margin

Adampur Chander Parkash (Congress) Bhavya Bishnoi (BJP) 1,268

Ambala Cantt. Anil Vij (BJP) Chitra Sarwara (Independent) 7,277

Ambala City Nirmal Singh Mohra (Congress) Aseem Goel Naneola (BJP) 11,131

Assandh Yoginder Singh Rana (BJP) Shamsher Singh Gogi (Congress) 2,306

Ateli Arti Singh Rao (BJP) Attar Lal (BSP) 3,085

Badhra Umed Singh (BJP) Somvir Singh (Congress) 7,585

Badkhal Dhanesh Adlakha (BJP) Vijay Pratap Singh (Congress) 6,181

Badli Kuldeep Vats (Congress) Omprakash Dhankar (BJP) 16,820

Badshahpur Rao Narbir Singh (BJP) Vardhan Yadav (Congress) 60,705

Bahadurgarh Rajesh Joon (Independent) Dinesh Kaushik (BJP) 41,999

Ballabgarh Mool Chand Sharma (BJP) Sharda Rathore (Independent) 17,730

Baroda Induraj Singh Narwal (Congress) Kapoor Singh Narwal (Independent) 5,642

Barwala Ranbir Gangwa (BJP) Ramniwas Ghorela (Congress) 26,942

Bawal Krishan Kumar (BJP) M.L. Ranga (Congress) 20,011

Bawani Khera Kapoor Singh (BJP) Pradeep Narwal (Congress) 21,779

Beri Raghuvir Singh Kadian (Congress) Sanjay Kumar (BJP) 35,470

Bhiwani Ghanshyam Saraf (BJP) Om Prakash (CPI-M) 32,714

Dabwali Aditya Devilal (INLD) Amit Sihag (Congress) 610

Dadri Sunil Satpal Sangwan (BJP) Manisha Sangwan (Congress) 1,957

Ellenabad Bharat Singh Beniwal (Congress) Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD) 15,000

Faridabad Vipul Goel (BJP) Lakhan Kumar Singla (Congress) 48,388

Faridabad NIT Satish Kumar Phagna (BJP) Neeraj Sharma (Congress) 33,217

Fatehabad Balwan Singh Doulatpuria (Congress) Dura Ram (BJP) 2,252

Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan (Congress) Naseem Ahmed (BJP) 98,441

Ganaur Devender Kadyan (Independent) Kuldip Sharma (Congress) 35,209

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress) Manju (BJP) 71,465

Gharaunda Harvinder Kalyan (BJP) Varinder Singh Rathore (Congress) 4,531

Gohana Arvind Kumar Sharma (BJP) Jagbir Singh Malik (Congress) 10, 429

Guhla Devender Hans (Congress) Kulwant Ram Bazigar (BJP) 22,880

Gurgaon Mukesh Sharma (BJP) Naveen Goyal (Independent) 68,045

Hansi Vinod Bhayana (BJP) Rahul Makkar (Congress)21,460

Hathin Mohd Israil (Congress) Manoj Kumar (BJP) 32,396

Hisar Savitri Jindal (Independent) Ram Niwas Rara (Congress)18,941

Hodal Harinder Singh (BJP) Udai Bhan (Congress) 2,595

Indri Ram Kumar Kashyap (BJP) Rakesh Kamboj (Congress) 15,149

Israna Krishan Lal Panwar (BJP) Balbir Singh Balmiki (Congress) 13,895

Jagadhri Akram Khan (Congress) Kanwar Pal (BJP) 6,868

Jhajjar Geeta Bhukkal (Congress) Kaptan Birdhana (BJP) 13,555

Jind Krishan Lal Middha (BJP) Mahavir Gupta (Congress) 15,860

Julana Vinesh Phogat (Congress) Yogesh Kumar (BJP) 6,015

Kaithal Aditya Surjewala (Congress) Leela Ram (BJP) 8,124

Kalanaur Shakuntla Khatak (Congress) Renu Dabla (BJP) 12,232

Kalanwali Shishpal Keharwala (Congress) Rajinder Singh Desujodha (BJP)22,959

Kalayat Vikas Saharan (Congress) Kamlesh Dhanda (BJP) 13,419

Kalka Shakti Rani Sharma (BJP) Pardeep Chaudhary (Congress)10,883

Karnal Jagmohan Anand (BJP) Sumita Virk (Congress) 33,652

Kharkhauda Pawan Kharkhoda (BJP) Jaiveer Singh (Congress)5,635

Kosli Anil Yadav (BJP) Jagdish Yadav (Congress) 17,209

Ladwa Nayab Singh (BJP) Mewa Singh (Congress) 16,054

Loharu Rajbir Fartia (Congress) Jai Parkash Dalal (BJP) 792

Mahendragarh Kanwar Singh (BJP) Rao Dan Singh (Congress) 2,648

Meham Balram Dangi (Congress) Balraj Kundu (Haryana Jan Sevak Party) 18,060

Mulana Pooja (Congress) Santosh Chauhan Sarwan (BJP)12,865

Nalwa Randhir Panihar (BJP) Anil Maan (Congress) 12,144

Nangal Chaudhry Manju Choudhary (Congress)Abhe Singh Yadav (BJP) 6,930

Naraingarh Shalley Chaudhary (Congress)Pawan Saini (BJP) 15,094

Narnaul Om Prakash Yadav (BJP) Rao Narender Singh (Congress) 17,171

Narnaund Jassi Petwar (Congress)Captain Abhimanyu (BJP) 12,578

Narwana Krishan Kumar (BJP) Satbir Dablain (Congress) 11,499

Nilokheri Bhagwan Dass (BJP) Dharam Pal (Congress) 18,845

Nuh Aftab Ahmed (Congress) Tahir Hussain (INLD) 46,963

Palwal Gaurav Gautam (BJP) Karan Singh Dalal (Congress) 33,605

Panchkula Chander Mohan (Congress)Gian Chand Gupta (BJP) 1,997

Panipat City Parmod Kumar Vij (BJP) Varinder Kumar Shah (Congress)35,672

Panipat Rural Mahipal Dhanda (BJP)Sachin Kundu (Congress) 50,212

Pataudi Bimla Chaudhary (BJP)Pearl Choudhary (Congress) 46,530

Pehowa Mandeep Chatha (Congress)Jai Bhagwan Sharma (DD) (BJP) 6,553

Prithla Raghubir Tewatia (Congress)Tek Chand Sharma (BJP) 20,541

Punahana Mohammad Ilyas (Congress)Rahish Khan (Independent) 31,916

Pundri Satpal Jamba (BJP) Satbir Bhana (Independent) 2,197

Radaur Shyam Singh Rana (BJP) Bishan Lal Saini (Congress) 13,132

Rai Krishna Gahlawat (BJP)Jai Bhagwan Antil (Congress) 4,673

Rania Arjun Chautala (INLD)Sarv Mitter (Congress) 4,191

Ratia Jarnail Singh (Congress)Sunita Duggal (BJP) 21,442

Rewari Laxman Singh Yadav (BJP)Chiranjeev Rao (Congress) 28,769

Rohtak Bharat Bhushan Batra (Congress)Manish Kumar Grover (BJP) 1,341

Sadhaura Renu Bala (Congress) Balwant Singh (BJP) 1,699

Safidon Ram Kumar Gautam (BJP) Subhash Gangoli (Congress) 4,037

Samalkha Manmohan Bhadana (BJP) Dharam Singh Chhoker (Congress)19,315

Shahbad Ram Karan (Congress) Subhash Chand (BJP) 6,441

Sirsa Gokul Setia (Congress) Gopal Kanda (Haryana Lokhit Party)7,234

Sohna Tejpal Tanwar (BJP) Rohtas Singh (Congress) 11,877

Sonipat Nikhil Madaan (BJP) Surender Panwar (Congress) 29,627

Thanesar Ashok Kumar Arora (Congress)Subhash Sudha (BJP) 3,243

Tigaon Rajesh Nagar (BJP) Lalit Nagar (Independent) 37,401

Tohana Paramvir Singh (Congress) Devender Singh Babli (BJP) 10,836

Tosham Shruti Choudhry (BJP) Anirudh Chaudhary (Congress) 14,257

Uchana Kalan Devender Chatur Bhuj Attri (BJP)Brijendra Singh (Congress) 32

