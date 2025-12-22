Haryana Assembly passes bill to reduce compliance burden on small establishments

Chandigarh, Dec 22 The Haryana Vidhan Sabha on Monday passed the Haryana Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill of 2025 to reduce the compliance burden on smaller establishments through reforms for promoting economic growth while ensuring continued protection for workers.

Speaking on the issue, Labour Minister Anil Vij, who introduced the Bill, said it is beneficial for both workers and shopkeepers, and it’s in the interest of workers as well as traders.

He said an increase in the threshold limit from zero employees to 20 or more employees in any establishment for registration and other regulatory provisions of the Bill, in order to reduce compliance burden for smaller businesses, encourage job creation and eliminate the fear of non-compliance.

Establishments with fewer than 20 workers will no longer need a registration certificate under the Bill, but they will only need to provide an intimation of their business.

Earlier, every shopkeeper was required to register. He pointed out that even today, in states like Karnataka, shopkeepers are required to register even if they do not have a single worker.

The minister said before finalising this Bill, he studied data from states across India.

“In Haryana, registration has been mandated for establishments with 20 or more workers. Similarly, in Maharashtra, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha registration is compulsory for establishments having 20 or more workers.

“Likewise, the daily working hours are 10 hours in Haryana, as well as in Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Regarding overtime, the maximum of 156 hours is permitted in Haryana, the highest in the country, whereas it is 144 hours in Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha; 125 hours in Uttar Pradesh; 72 hours in Tamil Nadu; and 50 hours in Karnataka. “Similarly, the interval of rest is six hours in Haryana, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha.”

The minister said an increase in the daily hours of work from the existing nine hours to 10 hours, inclusive of rest intervals, subject to a maximum of 48 hours in any week.

“This measure aims to create greater economic activity, enhance employment opportunities and give establishments the flexibility to handle emergencies, peak demand or staff shortages without disruption,” he said.

Similarly, Vij said an increase in the overtime period within a quarter from 50 hours to 156 hours, so that establishments will be allowed to engage workers in overtime for an increased period per quarter to address exceptional work pressure.

“This change will increase workers' earning potential and formalise overtime practices, ensuring that all additional hours are properly recorded and compensated, which will help in preventing exploitation of workers. However, the overtime working will not be mandatory for the workers,” the minister said.

