Haryana Assembly polls: BJP leading in all four seats in Gurgaon

Gurugram, Oct 8 The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in all four seats of the Gurgaon district, as per early trends.

BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma in the Gurgaon constituency won 35,903 votes. Surprisingly, Independent candidate Naveen Goyal has secured 17,940 votes, while Mohit Grover of the Indian National Congress (INC) got 11,059 votes.

In the Badshahpur constituency, Rao Narbir of BJP got 45,658 votes, Independent Kumudni Rakesh Daulatbad polled 16,852 votes, and Congress Vardhan Yadav secured 26,143 votes.

In the Pataudi constituency, Bimla Chaudhary of BJP secured 32,285 votes while Congress Pearl Chaudhary got 15,990.

Likewise, in the Sohna seat, BJP's Tejpal Tanwar got 23,788 votes, Congress Rohtas Khatana secured 16,133, and BSP's Sunder Bhadna bagged 6,995 votes.

According to the data released by the District Election Office, 57.2 per cent of polling was recorded in Gurgaon on October 5.

At 68.6 per cent, the Sohna Assembly constituency has recorded the highest voting percentage while the Gurugram Assembly constituency recorded 51.2 per cent voter turnout.

Badshahpur Assembly recorded 54 per cent and Pataudi Assembly recorded 61.4 per cent voting.

The number of registered voters in Gurgaon was 15,04,959, out of which only 8,61,092 voters exercised their franchise at 1,507 booths.

It is noteworthy that 2,53,684 voters are registered at 259 polling stations in Pataudi (SC), 513,052 voters at 518 polling stations in Badshahpur, 4,37,183 voters at 435 polling stations in Gurgaon, and 283,391 voters at 292 polling stations in Sohna.

As per the voter list, there are 15,04,959 registered voters across all four assembly constituencies in the district.

Meanwhile, 47 candidates are in the fray for four Assembly seats in the Assembly elections.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP won 40 of the 90 seats, forming a coalition government with the JJP, which won 10 seats. The Congress secured 31 seats. However, the JJP later broke out of the coalition.

