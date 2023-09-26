Haryana bans serving ‘hookah’ to customers

By IANS | Published: September 26, 2023 11:33 AM 2023-09-26T11:33:52+5:30 2023-09-26T11:35:04+5:30

Chandigarh, Sep 26 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a comprehensive ban on serving 'hookah'

Chandigarh, Sep 26 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced a comprehensive ban on serving ‘hookah’ to customers in hotels, restaurants, bars, and commercial establishments across the state.

However, this prohibition will not apply to traditional hookahs used in rural areas, an official statement said.

