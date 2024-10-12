Haryana: BJP Government To Hold Swearing-In Ceremony in Panchkula on October 17; PM Modi To Attend

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly formed BJP government in Haryana is scheduled for October 17 in Panchkula, according to a party statement released on Saturday. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leaders, and several chief ministers from other states. The oath-taking will take place at the Dusshera Ground in Panchkula's Sector 5 at 10 a.m.

During the assembly election, the BJP signaled that Nayab Singh Saini, who succeeded Manohar Lal Khattar as Haryana's chief minister in March, would be its choice for the top post if victorious.

Also Read| EPFO Announces Productivity Linked Bonus for Eligible Employees for 2023-24; Check Details.

The party secured its best-ever result, winning 48 seats—11 more than the Congress. The JJP and AAP were wiped out, while the INLD managed to secure only two seats.

