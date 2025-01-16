Haryana BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President Neha Shalini Dua Dutta Resigns, Alleges Mistreatment of Women in Party (Watch)

Haryana BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President and Delhi Spokesperson Neha Shalini Dua Dutta resigned from the party on Wednesday, January 15, making several serious allegations against the senior party leaders.

Neha, who was associated with the party's Beti Bachao campaign, shared a video on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "I am resigning from BJP. I do not want to be a part of a party where women are insulted."

I resign from @BJP4India ! I don't be a part of that party where women get insulted in many formsिस तरह kaurvon ko abhiman tha हम लाखों में हैं हमारा 1 अकेली draupadi क्या ukhad legi तो शास्त्र गवाह हैं कैसे

Shri krishna ne draupadi ka साथ दिया और जो… pic.twitter.com/oR3alImirc — Neha Shalini dua dutta (@NehaShalini2) January 15, 2025

In her video message, Neha Shalini said, "Lord Krishna supported Draupadi, while Bhishma Pitamah had to witness the destruction of the Kaurava army one by one. Similarly, the Bhishma Pitamah of BJP remains silent and has said nothing about the injustice done to me." She further added that the party’s downfall is inevitable, saying, "God always hears the cries that come from the heart."

Also Read | Delhi Elections 2025: PM Modi, Amit Shah and Others Among BJP's Star Campaigners for Upcoming Assembly Polls; Check Full List.

Dutta alleged that some senior leaders in the party want women to work according to them and give daily updates on gossip around and become part of the gossip; if she does, then they will make BJP Mahila Morcha president to her. She alleged that BJP leader Baijayant Panda's assistants Sana and Vinod Rana met her and asked about several gossip.