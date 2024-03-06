Haryana Class 10 Board Exam Cheating Scandal Video of Chandravati School Goes Viral

A case of widespread cheating has emerged during Haryana Board Exam 2024 in Nuh district of Haryana, shedding light on the failure of efforts to curb malpractice. According to the reports, the incident unfolded at the Chandravati School examination centre in Tawadu town during the 10th board examinations held on Tuesday, March 5.

Watch Viral Video:

During board exam in Nooh, Haryana. pic.twitter.com/QzORX0I52I — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 6, 2024

The incident unfolded after multiple videos of the incident was shared on social media website, capturing the shocking extent of malpractice at the examination centre.

In viral clips shared multiple times on X, formerly Twitter, it can be seen that individuals engage in various cheating practices, including passing exam papers and cheat notes through the windows of the exam halls while hanging through ropes on the walls of the exam centre building.