Haryana Budget 2022: Budget provision for Irrigation and Energy sectors

Here are the budget provision for Irrigation and Energy sectors.

Irrigation and Water resources - Rs 6,136.36 crore for 2022-23 has been released, an increase of 51% over the current year.

Power and Renewable Energy - Rs 7,203.31 crore for 2022-23 has been allocated which includes Rs 5,983 crore as subsidy for agricultural pump sets.

Earlier in the same budget, the government announced special schemes for women in the Haryana budget 2022. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the assembly said, Sushma Swaraj Award will be awarded to women of Haryana contributing for their different achievements in the life along with the award the government will also give commendation with prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

The government also announced the Sahbhagita scheme, in which women who are based in Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Panchkula in 2022-23 for working women in large cities and faced problems like safety and house renting, for them three Mahila Ashrams will be established.