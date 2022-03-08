Haryana Budget 2022: Girl students to get free transport facilities

In the Haryana budget 2022, the Haryana government established special developments for the girls, the girls' students will get safe and secure transport facilities under SATHI - Safe and Accessible Transport scheme. The facilities will be provided to all girl students of government institutions including senior secondary schools, colleges, ITIs, polytechnics, medical, paramedical, and nursing institutions.

Earlier, the government announced the allocation of Rs 530.94 crore for the environment, forests, and Cfimate Change. The government increased the 16.05% budget for environmental-related issues. The government also introduced the award for those who will give their prominent contribution to the environment, the award name is Late Darshan Lal Jain this award will be given to two prominent environmentalists with Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

To promote and develop eco-tourism facilities in the state, an Eco-tourism policy has been introduced. A 150-km long nature trail from Kalka to Kalesar will also be established.