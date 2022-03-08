Haryana Budget 2022: Government introduce three special schemes for women's welfare

The CM announced special schemes for women in the Haryana budget 2022. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the assembly said, Sushma Swaraj Award will be awarded to women of Haryana contributing for their different achievements in the life along with the award the government will also give commendation with prize money of Rs 5 lakh.

The Haryana Matrushakti Scheme has also been announced, in which women who are working and whose annual income is less than 5 lakhs based on Parivar Pehchan Patra verified data and who wants to do more in the fields like enterprise, trade or business will be given access to soft loans. These loans will be given by financial institutions to the extent of Rs 3 lakh and with 7 percent interest.

The government also announced the Sahbhagita scheme, in which women who are based in Faridabad, Gurgaon, and Panchkula in 2022-23 for working women in large cities and faced problems like safety and house renting, for them three Mahila Ashrams will be established.