Haryana: Buried under pile of mud, 3 labourers die

Three laborers were buried under a pile of mud while digging a sewerage pipeline in the village Kapdo of Hisar.

Dr Bhavnesh from the Narnaud government hospital informedthat the three bodies will be sent for post-mortem examination.

"The three labourers were declared brought dead at the hospital. We were informed that the bodies were completely buried under the mud. They will be sent to Hansi tomorrow for post-mortem," he said.

Further reports are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

