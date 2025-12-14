Haryana Bus Accident: Class 11 Student Killed, 18 Injured as School Bus and Roadways Bus Collide Head-On in Charkhi Dadri

A tragic road accident was reported from Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana, where a Haryana Roadways bus collided head-on with a private school bus, resulting in the death of a Class 11 student and injuries to 18 schoolchildren. The accident took place on the Dadri–Birohar road and was described as extremely severe. The impact was so forceful that the school bus was completely damaged, with parts scattered across the road. The injured students were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical treatment as panic spread across the area following the crash.

#WATCH | Haryana | One student died and others injured following a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus in Charkhi Dadri. pic.twitter.com/T7iAN5Zj34 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

According to initial information, the Haryana Roadways bus was travelling from Dadri towards Birohar when it came face-to-face with a private school bus that was carrying children to school. The collision occurred suddenly, leaving little time for either driver to react. The loud sound of the crash was heard in nearby localities, alarming residents. Within moments, chaos broke out at the scene as passersby and locals rushed forward to help the injured children trapped inside the damaged school bus.

#WATCH | Haryana | DSP Charkhi Dadri Dheeraj Kumar says, "We reached the spot as soon as we recieved information about a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus...The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. Unfortunately, a student died in the accident..." https://t.co/Tf7I2JsRDUpic.twitter.com/iYb9bYtJmv — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2025

Following the collision, cries and screams filled the area as emergency assistance was initiated. Local residents played a key role in rescuing the injured before police teams reached the spot. The injured children were admitted to Dadri Civil Hospital and two private hospitals for further treatment. Confirming the incident, DSP Charkhi Dadri Dheeraj Kumar said, as reported by ANI, “We reached the spot as soon as we received information about a collision between a roadways bus and a school bus. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital. Unfortunately, a student died in the accident.”