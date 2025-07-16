Haryana Chief Secretary reviews 25 high-value projects

Chandigarh, July 16 Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting and reviewed the progress of projects exceeding Rs 100 crore with the respective Administrative Secretaries here.

The Administrative Secretaries presented detailed updates on 25 high-value projects, collectively of over Rs 28,000 crore, spanning sectors like urban development, transport, home, health and industrial growth.

Chief Secretary Rastogi directed the officials to proactively resolve bottlenecks and complete the projects on prescribed timelines. A standout achievement is the Rs 100 crore project under the Home Department for installing CCTV cameras across police stations and posts, which has been fully completed and is operational. This initiative significantly strengthens public safety and law enforcement capabilities.

Similarly, the Cooperation Department’s Rs 179.75 crore mega food park in Rohtak, managed by HAFED, has achieved an impressive 97 per cent completion. With most milestones met, including the setup of the Central Processing Centre and Primary Processing Centres, this project is poised to boost agro-processing and create rural employment opportunities.

The Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Department showcased progress in civic infrastructure. Projects such as the Rs 248.33 crore sewerage systems in Faridabad’s Pratapgarh and Mirzapur, the Rs 133.78 crore sewerage network in Ambala Sadar, and the Rs 109.13 crore water supply initiative in Rohtak have all reached 100 per cent completion.

Additionally, the Rs 130.21 crore sewerage project in Karnal, including a 142-km network and two sewage treatment plants, has been fully completed, significantly enhancing urban sanitation. The Rs 129.30 crore MCG Office Building in Gurugram, at 84 per cent completion, and the Rs 123.47 crore modernisation of Raja Nahar Singh Stadium in Faridabad, at 60 per cent completion, further highlight the department’s strides in improving urban amenities.

In the Town and Country Planning sector, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) reported progress on various projects. The Rs 110 crore 100 MLD water treatment plant at Chandu Bhudera was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday. The Rs 679.80 crore Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital in Gurugram is advancing steadily and will soon serve as a cornerstone of healthcare infrastructure. The Rs 226.31 crore sewerage pipeline project in Gurugram’s Sector 58 to 115 has also been fully completed, ensuring robust urban sanitation, an official statement said.

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) updated the meeting on transformative transport projects, including the Rs 5,453 crore Gurugram Metro (HUDA City Centre to Cyber City), the Rs 6,056.70 crore Faridabad-Gurugram Metro link, and two Regional Rapid Transport Systems (RRTS) projects: Delhi-Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror (Rs 6,436 crore) and Sarai Kale Khan-Panipat (Rs 4,699 crore). Additionally, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s Rs 217 crore Ranney Wells project is progressing to ensure a sustainable water supply.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor