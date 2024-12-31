Haryana Chief Secy reviews projects of Rs 5,758 crore

Chandigarh, Dec 31 Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday conducted a review of 11 infrastructure projects of Rs 100 crore each of five departments with a combined estimated cost of Rs 5,758 crore that are aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure and improving the delivery of services to its citizens.

The projects reviewed include three of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department of Rs 2,939.50 crore, two projects of the Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department of Rs 215.36 crore, one of the Civil Aviation Department of Rs 1,205 crore, one of the Health and Family Welfare Department of Rs 500 crore and four of Energy Department of Rs 898.64 crore.

Issuing directions, the Chief Secretary said unnecessary delay in the completion of projects within the prescribed timelines will not be tolerated. “If any contractor or agency fails to adhere to the timelines, the departments should take immediate action against them and take other necessary steps to complete the projects.”

He said in a statement that the departments must update the status of projects on the portal at regular intervals.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to regularly monitor and speed up the work of developing the apple, fruit and vegetable market in Pinjore, which is being constructed at a cost of Rs 139.50 crore.

It was informed the work of construction of Phase II of Swaran Jayanti Integrated Aviation Hub in Hisar has been almost completed and the remaining work will be completed at the earliest.

The Integrated Aviation Hub is being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,205 crore and will give boost to air connectivity in the state.

For the construction of animal farms and sheds and construction of poultry farms shed buildings in Hisar, the tender has been allotted and further construction work is underway, the Chief Secretary was informed.

On the construction of the Maharana Pratap Horticultural University campus in Karnal, the Chief Secretary directed the work of construction of main building and hostel must be expedited so that students can avail this facility at the earliest.

