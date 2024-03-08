Haryana Class 10 Board Exam Cheating Continues: Another Video of Passing Cheats Surfaces From Nuh

A recent case of widespread cheating has made headlines once again, as another video of an exam cheating scandal came to light from Haryana's Nuh today. The video, shared by the ANI news agency, was captured on Thursday, March 7.

In the shared video, people can be seen climbing up the school walls to pass chits to students writing their board exams. Additionally, students are seen sitting on the ground to write their exam papers while examiners inspect the scene.

Scene From Board Exam Centre:

#WATCH | Cheating reported during the Class 10 board examination at a school in Haryana's Nuh district.



Nuh DC Dhirendra Khadgata confirmed the incident, "These incidents have come to my notice. We have spoken to the Chairman of the Haryana Education Board. We have deployed a huge police force there... This is a collective effort. The student does not only belong to the administration but also to the parents. I want to request that discipline be maintained by all of us... We are also making appropriate efforts..."

Earlier on Tuesday, a similar incident was reported at Chandravati School in Haryana, where people can be seen climbing walls to pass cheats on to the students who are writing Board exams.