Haryana: Class 12 Student Chased for 30 Km and Shot Dead by Cow Vigilantes Mistaken for Cow Smuggler in Faridabad; 5 Arrested

A Class 12 student was chased by a car and killed by cow vigilantes who mistook him for a cow smuggler in Faridabad, Haryana. The police have arrested five suspects in connection with the August 23 murder. All the accused are said to be cow protectors who killed the student, Aryan Mishra, after mistakenly identifying him as a cow smuggler. The police have also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

According to reports, Mishra had gone out with his friends Harshit and Shanky in a four wheeler to get food at around midnight on August 23. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had received information from an informer about suspected cow smugglers conducting reconnaissance in the city using Duster and Fortuner cars, allegedly preparing to transport cows in tankers.

Haryana: Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Cow Vigilantes Over Suspicion of Eating Beef, Five Arrested.

While driving through Patel Chowk in Faridabad, the accused in a Swift car signalled the car to stop. Harshit was driving, with Aryan Mishra sitting in the front passenger seat. A few days prior, Harshit and Shanky had been involved in a fight with some youths, which had led to a case being filed against Shanky. When the alleged cow protectors signalled them to stop, Harshit and Shanky, fearing that their rivals had caught up with them, attempted to flee in the car.

The alleged cow protectors then began chasing them. Harshit drove for about 25 kilometres, even breaking through the barrier at the Palwal toll post. This further heightened the suspicions of the vigilantes, who then opened fire on the Duster. A bullet pierced the rear window and struck Aryan Mishra, who was seated in the front. After Aryan was shot, Harshit stopped the car. The accused then approached the car and shot Aryan again in the chest, killing him.

Maharashtra Shocker: Elderly Muslim Man from Jalgaon Brutally Beaten and Abused on Train to Kalyan; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Faridabad Police PRO Yashpal Singh stated that the arrested suspects are Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurav. Initially, to mislead the police, the suspects claimed they had disposed of the murder weapon in the Bawana canal. However, the police later recovered the weapon from Anil's house. Further investigations are ongoing.