Haryana CM accuses Oppn of spreading misinformation

New Delhi, Dec 11 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Thursday, accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation and failing to address real issues facing the country.

He made these remarks while interacting with the media during his visit to Delhi.

The Chief Minister criticised the Congress, saying that it has no constructive agenda.

"They don't have a single scheme that isn't mired in corruption, and their programs never take shape on the ground. Instead of spreading baseless allegations like vote rigging, they should present a clear vision for the country and focus on development. People do not take their claims seriously."

Highlighting the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Saini said that under the Prime Minister's leadership, the poor have progressed and become stronger.

"If the common people have hope today, it is because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress never did anything for the common man. Since Independence, Narendra Modi is the leader who has truly cared for the common man," he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for attending two major events in Haryana.

"I came to thank the Prime Minister. We organised the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur-ji and the International Gita Mahotsav. The Prime Minister's presence at both events has elevated Haryana's prestige, and I have personally conveyed my thanks to him," he said.

Chief Minister Saini said that the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will visit Haryana on December 24.

He will be the chief guest at the passing out-parade of 5,000 newly-recruited Haryana Police personnel, he added.

Later, addressing a musical drama titled "Tap Se Tyag Tak", organised jointly by the Kashmiri Hindu Cell Haryana and Shri Vishwakarma Skill University at Apparel House in Gurugram, on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, CM Saini said the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib "conveys the timeless message that no matter how great the oppression, the power of truth and righteousness always prevails. Religion is not merely about worship, it is a path to uphold truth, freedom, and human dignity".

He added that Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib's sacrifice "is a divine celebration for humanity, and India has remained the centre of this spiritual tradition for centuries".

