Haryana CM announces projects worth Rs 700 crore for Nuh

Chandigarh, March 9 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while announcing developmental projects of Rs 700 crore for Nuh district, on Saturday said the comprehensive development would be undertaken in all three assembly constituencies of the region.

He reassured that there would be no discrimination with this area, unlike in previous governments.

The Chief Minister was addressing the state-level function organised in honour of Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati in Nuh.

The Chief Minister said that previous governments had exploited the people of Mewat solely as a vote bank, neglecting their welfare and failing to foster prosperity in the region.

“Since assuming power in 2014, the government has adhered to the fundamental principle of ‘Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek’, ensuring equitable development across the entire state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said regardless of any political advantage in Mewat, he has pursued the same level of development initiatives in the region as he has in his assembly constituency of Karnal.

He highlighted that till date any Chief Minister would have hardly made only five-six visits to Mewat during his tenure.

However, he has already visited the region 11 times in just nine years, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the needs of the area.

Speaking of development initiatives in Mewat, he said over the past nine years, developmental works worth Rs 5,000 crore have already been carried out in the region.

He asserted there is no need for the residents to make specific requests as he is aware of their needs and is committed to addressing them.

The Chief Minister also announced several significant initiatives, including the establishment of a research chair in the name of Shaheed Raja Hasan Khan Mewati at the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nuh.

In addition, he also announced the formation of a five-member committee named after Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati, chaired by former MLA and State Waqf Board Chairman Zakir Hussain to oversee development projects.

