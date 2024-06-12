Haryana CM approves allotment of 976 'Khel' nurseries

Chandigarh, June 12 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday approved the allotment of 976 'Khel' (sports) nurseries in government and private schools and institutions under the Khel Nursery Scheme.

Previously, the government allotted 1,100 Khel nurseries each year. The number of nurseries has been increased to 1,500 from FY 2024-25, with about 500 of these nurseries being managed by government coaches on government infrastructure.

An official spokesperson said applications are invited annually from government and institutions, with the availability of a coach, adequate playground facilities, and the ability to accommodate up to 25 players who will receive scholarships. The selection process involves District Sports Officers conducting physical inspections of the applicant's premises.

He said scholarships under this scheme are awarded at the rate of Rs 1,500 per month for players aged eight to 14 years and Rs 2,000 per month for players aged 15 to 19 years.

Additionally, coaches of these Khel nurseries receive an honorarium of up to Rs 25,000 per month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor