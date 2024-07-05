Haryana CM approves repair & improvement of 18 roads

Gurugram, July 5 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has granted administrative sanction for the special repair and improvement of 18 roads of Pataudi in Gurugram district.

This project will cost over Rs. 6.20 crore.

An official spokesperson said that the road repair project that has received approval majorly includes strengthening on HNPP road to village Narhera spanning 1.620 km worth more than 39.95 lakhs in Gurugram district, village Rajpura to village Muzzafra spanning 2.25 Km worth 41.11 lakhs, village Bhonkarka to village Parasoli spanning 2.790 km worth more than 90.98 lakhs, D.J. road (NH-8) to village Bilaspur Kalan road spanning 0.240 km worth 21.41 lakh, D.J. Road to R.L.S. College Sidhrawali road spanning 0.150 km worth Rs. 11.38 lakhs, Pataudi road to village Pahari road spanning 0.160 km worth Rs. 14.46 lakhs, Jiwara-Gudhana road to Haliaki road spanning 0.140 km worth 7.35 lakhs.

The approved projects include strengthening on link road to Mirzapur upto School spanning 0.820 km worth 34.74 lakhs, Dhani Prem Nagar to KMP Expressway spanning 0.630 km worth Rs. 15.04 lakh, Gurugram Pataudi Rewari (Chhawan) road to Khor road spanning 1.800 km worth Rs. 34.15 lakh, village Lokra Mau road to Dhani Lokri road spanning 2.400 km worth Rs. 78.98 lakhs, Rewari Pataudi road to Malikpur spanning 1.820 km worth Rs. 35.79 lakh, village Rampura Jataula road to Dhani Jatola worth Rs. 65.83 lakh.

The spokesperson said these extensive road improvements are expected to significantly enhance connectivity and infrastructure in the Pataudi area, benefiting residents and contributing to the region's overall development.

