Haryana CM ask Gurugram officials to resolve public issues in timely manner

Gurugram, April 23 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that it is the collective responsibility of all of us to attentively listen to public grievances and address them in a timely manner. He said that if officials proactively take note of people's concerns, their resolution can be expedited effectively.

The Chief Minister said while chairing the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Wednesday.

During the meeting, 19 complaints were placed, of which the Chief Minister resolved 18 on the spot. He instructed that one case be kept pending until the next meeting, directing the concerned officials to present a status report at that time. "The citizens should not encounter any inconvenience,” CM Saini said and called for special attention to cleanliness in the city, aiming to make Gurugram clean and beautiful.

Before the meeting, the Chief Minister observed a two-minute silence in tribute to the victims of the terrorist attack that took place on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. Saini, while directing the Municipal Commissioner to recruit additional manpower through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam Limited (HKRN) for the lifting of construction and waste material at Laser Valley Ground in Sector 29, as well as for door-to-door garbage collection, said that making Gurugram a clean, beautiful, and well-organised city is a top priority for the government.

He said that there should be no shortage of resources in achieving these developmental goals. Responding to complaints of waterlogging and poor maintenance of rainwater harvesting systems in Gurugram, the Chief Minister directed the concerned department to ensure that all 404 rainwater harvesting units in the district are thoroughly cleaned before the onset of the monsoon.

During the meeting, CM Saini also set a deadline before the next review meeting for the completion of development works related to Sector 4. Additionally, addressing a complaint from the Sarpanch of village Mubarakpur regarding the lack of an electricity connection to the village water works for over a year, Deputy Commissioner was instructed to personally investigate the issue and take strict action against the officials found negligent.

On the occasion, Zila Parishad Chairperson Deepali Chaudhary, Gurugram Mayor Raj Rani Malhotra, Manesar Mayor Dr Indrajit Yadav, Principal Advisor of GMDA DS Dhesi, CEO of GMDA Shyamal Mishra, DC Ajay Kumar, Police Commissioner Vikas Arora, Administrator HSVP Vaishali Singh, Commissioner Municipal Corporation Gurugram Ashok Garg and Commissioner Municipal Corporation Manesar Renu Sogan, among others, were present.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor