Haryana CM calls on HM Shah; discusses Kishau dam, other key issues

New Delhi, July 25 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said all preparations have been completed to organise a major event in the state regarding the three new criminal laws. The Chief Minister told the media after paying a courtesy call on Union Home Amit Shah here.

CM Saini said several important issues, including the Kishau dam, were discussed in detail with the Union Minister. In addition, Shah was apprised of the progress of various welfare schemes and development programs being implemented in the state.

The Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked at an accelerated pace to strengthen and make the country’s economy self-reliant. During his tenure, India’s economy has progressed from the 11th to the fourth position globally.

“Under his leadership, India today stands as a strong and empowered nation.”

In response to a question, the Chief Minister said all necessary arrangements have been made for the CET examination.

Lakhs of candidates will appear for the exam across the state on July 26 and 27. He added officials have been directed to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the candidates.

The Chief Minister said recruitment in the Haryana Police will be initiated soon. Directions have already been issued to the officials concerned to complete all necessary preparations.

The Chief Minister said the Opposition lacked any issues.

He said for the past 11 years, Prime Minister Modi has been working in a planned and dedicated manner for the all-round development of the poor, farmers and rural as well as urban areas.

As a result, the lives of citizens across the country are becoming more simple, convenient, and empowered.

He added the Opposition is unable to digest the rapid pace of development taking place in the country.

The Chief Minister said during the tenure of the Central government, nearly 4 crore houses have been provided to poor and needy families.

In addition, under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year is being given to farmers.

So far, lakhs of farmers have benefited through 19 installments under this scheme.

Owing to such initiatives, around 25 crore people in the country have been lifted out of poverty.

Sharing details on Bihar, the Chief Minister informed that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana between 700 to 900 houses have been constructed in each panchayat in Bihar and provided to the poor.

He also highlighted that ration is being provided every month to economically weaker families across the country. He said Prime Minister Modi is the only leader who genuinely cares for the welfare of the poor.

CM Saini also commented on the situation in Delhi, stating the Aam Aadmi Party has deteriorated the conditions in the national capital, causing numerous hardships for its residents.

He said the Haryana government is working in coordination with the Delhi government on several important initiatives, including the cleaning of the Yamuna river.

