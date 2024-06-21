Haryana CM disburses Rs 135 crore relief for damaged crops

Chandigarh, June 21 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday announced he has disbursed a compensation of Rs 135 crore for damaged crops in the rabi season directly into accounts of over 54,000 farmers through the e-Fasal Kshatipurti Portal.

Also, under the Deendayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Parivar Suraksha Yojana (DAYALU), he released financial assistance of Rs131.24 crore into accounts of 3,527 beneficiaries.

Saini said in the past nine and a half years, the state government has provided Rs 12,500 crore as compensation to farmers.

Accusing the opposition of spreading that this government “is anti-farmer and would abolish MSP (minimum support price), he noted that, just two days ago, the Central government increased the MSP of crops to benefit farmers.

"In Haryana, the double-engine government also buys 14 crops at the MSP."

The Chief Minister said that "farmers are producing more today than in 2014 and the government is purchasing it at the MSP". He said the government has planned to provide subsidies to farmers for purchasing agricultural machinery like tractors, reapers, and rotavators.

"The Central government has linked mandis with e-NAM, allowing farmers to sell their produce at profitable prices in any mandi. The government is standing with the poor, farmers, and every section, ensuring they face no difficulties," he added.

