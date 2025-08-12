Haryana CM flags off 'Tiranga Yatra' led by girl students from Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 12 Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday flagged off 'Tiranga Yatra' led by girl students from Chandigarh and will travel through Punjab and reach Jammu and Kashmir's historic Lal Chowk on August 18.

The yatra, organised by the Media Student Association, aims to foster unity, promote respect for the national flag and strengthen bonds of brotherhood across the country.

The Chief Minister also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Saini congratulated the office-bearers and members of the association, especially more than 100 girl students, participating in the march.

"This entire yatra is being led and managed by girl students. When our daughters take the lead in any campaign, it gains sensitivity, determination and resolve manifold. This journey showcases not only the strength and courage of Haryana’s daughters but also represents the power of women across the nation. I wish all the girls a bright future ahead," he said.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, constant efforts have been made for women's empowerment in the past 11 years.

He also mentioned that the recent 'Operation Sindoor' was a testament to India’s resolve to protect its sovereignty. India's two daughters, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi, led from the front and informed the nation about 'Operation Sindoor' with courage and pride, he added.

He said it is the firm resolve of Prime Minister Modi that anyone who dares to harm India will meet with a fitting response from the brave soldiers.

"Today's India is a 'Naya Bharat', strong, self-reliant and moving forward at a rapid pace under the Prime Minister's leadership," he said.

Highlighting the significance of the Tricolour, the Chief Minister said, "The Tiranga is in our hearts, in our actions, and it is our pride. It is a priceless legacy of sacrifice and patriotism from our ancestors".

He said after three days, the nation will celebrate Independence Day on August 15 with great enthusiasm and patriotic spirit, and extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone for the day. The event echoed with patriotic chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Vande Mataram' and 'Jai Hind'.

